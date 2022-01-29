Abang Jo should stop using “computer system” as an excuse to delay the payment of BKSS 7.0 Assistance Fund to the small and medium enterprise (SME) and micro enterprises.

It was today announced that a total of 9,955 out of 12,809 applications were rejected by the “computer system” because of incomplete or inaccurate document. That is a 77.7% rejection rates.

It was also announced that in actual fact, there were 46,432 SMEs and micro enterprises in Sarawak eligible for the said BKSS 7.0 assistance fund. But only 12,809 actually applied on line as that was the only prescribed mode of application. Out of the 12,809 applications, only a mere 2,854 were

approved.

In other words, the successful disbursement rates for the implementation of BKSS 7.0 Assistance Fund for SMEs and micro enterprises is a mere 6.1%. Out of the 46,432 SMEs and micro enterprises identified by the State Government as eligible to receive the BKSS 7.0 Assistance Fund, a whopping

43,578 did not receive it!

No government of any standard or its people can be satisfied with such miserable and low successful roll out rates of 6.1% in the implementation of any government program.

Therefore, the State Government must seriously review its system of implementation to ensure that the announced policies and programs actually reaches the target group, ie. the remaining 43,578 SMEs and micro enterprises who have still not received the Assistance Fund and stop blaming the

computer system and the non-complete or non-accurate document.

In fact, all the documents and information are already in the database of the Government, these documents like the business names, business names registration number, SOCSO numbers, contacts and even bank accounts (as most SOSCO contribution are now done through bank transfers).

Otherwise, how the Government can, in the first place, identify 46,432 SMEs and micro enterprises in Sarawak as eligible to receive the Assistant Fund.

The requirement for submission of documents is just a redundant step.

In order to truly help the business sector, in particular, the 43,578 eligible SMEs and micro enterprises but haven’t received such Assistance Fund, the State Government should do away with such redundant steps and take immediate action to expedite the payment out of the BKSS 7.0 Assistance Fund to them.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman & MP for Stampin

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Saturday, 29th January 2022