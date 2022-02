Will MCA contest in only ten seats in 2022 Johor state general election when in 2018 it fielded 15 candidates?

UMNO has stated that it wants to contest at least 42 out of the 56 state assembly seats in the upcoming Johore state general election.

Will this leave MCA will the lowest number of 10 candidates in the Johore state general election, when MCA fielded 15 candidates in the 2018 General Election?

Is this the reason why the MCA President refuses to entertain any question on the number of MCA candidates in the Johore state general election at the MCA Chinese New Year open house in Kuala Lumpur today?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 1st February 2022