Transport Minister should ensure Refund for Singapore-Malaysia VTL travelers whom forfeits their bus tickets so that VTL can be fully utilised

It has been reported that the bus tickets for the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia have been hard to obtain because of the speed they have been selling out, yet during the Chinese New Year, a peculiar phenomenon of ‘ticket forfeiting’ emerged.

According to media reporting, almost 20% of intended passengers from Singapore-JB forfeited their tickets, whereas from JB-Singapore 30% forfeited their tickets. They bought the bus tickets, but did not show up.

To ensure that the VTL can be fully utilized, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong must look into this matter urgently to allow for a refund so that the forfeited tickets can be purchased by those who failed to purchase a ticket but intends to travel across the causeway.

The refund would incentivise forfeitures that were not able to travel to inform bus companies of their forfeiture earlier, and allow for new passengers to purchase the tickets that they need. This refund system would also prevent a mad rush to purchase bus tickets that would not be utilized.

Wee Ka Siong must look into this matter and have discussions with the relevant bus companies to consider allowing for a refund, so that the VTL can be fully utilized.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 5th February 2022