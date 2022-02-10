Azam Baki not telling the truth on party-hopping MPs – MACC must come clean on 5 cases

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki was not telling the truth that MACC could not proceed with investigations on politicians that were offered money to switch sides because they could not prove that a bribe was paid. Azam insisted that MACC could not find conclusive evidence that a bribe was paid.

If that was the case, then why was I still charged for corruption even though no “corruption money” was found in my possession in my personal bank account or in cash nor any audio recording of my request for money. Further, there is no need for cash as bribery to be involved, the offering or appointment of government posts or positions in Government-Linked Corporations(GLC) is tantamount to bribery.

Why is it that politician MPs who jumped from the opposition to the government are not charged when it is obviously for the benefit of government posts? Amongst the 5 cases where no action is taken:-

Warisan Labuan MP Rozman Isli’s unrebutted statement on 14.10.21 that he was charged for corruption linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority (LPA) deputy chairperson five years ago, because of his refusal to cross over from Warisan to the ruling party, Bersatu. MACC’s loud silence is a disturbing indictment on its integrity and credibility about its role as a political weapon against opposition MPs to induce them to jump to support the ruling government; Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in Government Linked Corporation(GLC) in exchange for political support. UMNO Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah revealed that he rejected an offer to be Petronas Chairman because it was unconstitutional. UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan rejected an offer to be Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd; Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who defected from PKR to support Muhyiddin, admitted that Muhyiddin promised him an official position that would provide him with a platform to rebuild the nation’s economy. Is this not an inducement for Steven Choong to jump? Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s investigation by MACC turned cold after Xavier defected and supported Muhyiddin, which former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said involved RM78.2 million; and Five PKR MPs rejected inducements or were subjected to intimidation to defect and support Muhyiddin namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail. No action against those trying to trigger the defections of the 5 PKR MPs.

MACC must come clean and explain why there is still no action on these 5 cases. Azam’s protestations of helplessness to act is prejudiced by his shares shenanigans, when Azam tried to cover up his unexplained wealth of shares and transactions involving millions of shares valued at millions of ringgit, by lying that his brother used his shares account by proxy when Azam was exposed as the sole operator.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 10th February 2022