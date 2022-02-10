Government must not use “delay tactics” when dealing with the Anti Hopping law, do it before Election season begins

On 13th September 2021, what was touted as an historic agreement was inked between the BN Government and the PH Opposition coalition.

Among the pertinent resolutions that were agreed upon was the enactment of the Anti Hopping law, the implementation of Undi 18 and limiting PMs term to 10 years.

Finally, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar yesterday hosted a discussion in Parliament on the proposals for the amendment of the Federal Constitution in order to stop MPs from switching parties after being elected.

Recently, Undi 18 was approved. As 2/3 majority was required to pass such amendments, the opposition, bipartisanly, gave our support .

What was discussed on Anti-Hopping Law and what is the outcome?

Looking at the proposals of the Government about 5 clauses will be added to the Federal Constitution which will effectively bar any switching from a party to another.

The proposal is once a MP is sacked from a party or leaves a party, a vacancy arises and an election will be conducted allowing the same person to contest in the election as well.

Looking at the 5 clauses, it resembles the contents of the Anti Hopping law which was adopted and passed by the Penang state Government a few years ago and has been implemented in several countries.

Basically this law will prevent people from hopping from one party to another and resigning from one party and joining another.

The bigger issue is, does the government have the willpower to do it immediately? Especially with state governments falling at will and the feel that the General Election is just around the corner.

They have promised that it will be done, however the Minister of Law says it might only be heard towards the end of February or later or in July or August.

I urge the government to not use delay tactics when dealing with the Anti Hopping law. It must not be used to their advantage as Election season draws near. It must be done immediately. Remember that the state election in Sabah, Melaka and now Johor will not have taken place if this law was already in effect. Millions have been spent unnecessarily.

The Malaysian public are fed up with political frogs and the instability in our country. They want these changes now. The law should be brought and passed urgently.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Thursday, 10th February 2022