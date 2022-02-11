Is there no response whatsoever from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri to the devastating TI CPI 2021 where Malaysia dropped five points in score and 11 points in rank in two years – the worst two years in TI CPI in the last 27 years since 1995

Is there no response whatsoever from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri to the devastating Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021 where Malaysia dropped five points in score and 11 points in rank in two years – the worst two years in TI CPI in the last 27 years since 1995?

It is two weeks since the release of the devastating TI CPI 2021 for Malaysia but Ismail has not uttered a single word.

Is he not surprised and shocked by the TI CPI 2021?

Does he expect the dismal situation of anti-corruption in Malaysia to improve next year under his premiership?

What is he and his government doing to ensure that the TI CPI 2022 will not be worse than TI CPI 2021 for Malaysia?

Has his Cabinet had a discussion on the TI CPI 2021, and what decisions had been taken?

Is the Prime Minister and the Cabinet completely impotent to ask the Chief Commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Azam Baki to go on leave until he has cleared himself of the conflict-of-interest allegations which had been made against him more than three months ago?

It is a matter of grave public concern that Azam Baki is using the courts to avoid being an example of integrity, probity and accountability in the public service, which is being followed by the Pahang state government which has demanded an apology and RM1 million in compensation from an environmental activist, Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, President of Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (PEKA), for alleged defamation over comments made on the state’s involvement in logging activities and threatening legal action.

I would advise the Pahang State Government not to follow’s Azam’s bad example to initiate legal proceedings against Shariffa but to engage PEKA and to answer the environmental charges made against the Pahang state government.

In Azam’s case, it is most deplorable that he seems to going after the whistleblower when he should be protective of whistleblowers.

Azam wants to set a bad example of retaliating against whistle-blowers but he cannot use the court action to avoid being an example of integrity, probity and accountability in the public service, especially as he is the MACC Chief Commissioner.

I have submitted to following two questions for oral answer for the first week of the forthcoming Parliament when it reconvenes on February 28, 2022:

To ask the Prime Minister why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Azam Baki has not been asked to go leave until he has cleared the conflict-of-interest allegations made against him as far back as October 2021. To ask the Prime Minister the reaction of the government to the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021 which showed Malaysia in a dismal light in anti-corruption field.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 11th February 2022