Different positions on the intake of maids to Malaysia MOU due to competing interest and government instability

The two different positions about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the intake of maids to Malaysia, boils down to government instability and political manoeuvring.

The Minister of Human Resources is from Barisan Nasional and the home minister is from Bersatu and the feud between the parties has caused so much unhappiness among the people as it continues to bleed money and time.

How unprofessional of the Malaysian government to present two different fronts to Indonesia? It is plain embarrassing.

I urge both Ministers to face the public and explain what stand they have taken and why it is inconsistent when they belong to the same government.

Have they had the opportunity of reading the report by the independent committee on foreign workers which specifically says that only one ministry should handle foreign workers, which is the Ministry of Human Resources?

Why is the Home Minister so gung-ho? What interest does he have in this matter? Is there a hidden agenda?

Why is he making it difficult for Malaysians who want to hire maids? The Home Ministry is making the lives of everyone difficult and Malaysians are frustrated.

The stand and policies of each of the Ministries are contradictory, inconsistent and lacking in confidence building. In short this clearly exhibits the manner the government is run in which the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing!

I urge the cabinet and Prime Minister to intervene and resolve this matter before these two Ministers embarrass Malaysia further. Settle the matter once and for all with the interest of Malaysians at heart.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Friday, 11th February 2022