The online news portal Malaysian Insight report on 12 February with the title “Terengganu Chinese feel sidelined by PAS govt”, highlights the sad reality of the exclusion and neglect suffered by the Chinese community as a result of the racist and extremist policies of the PN and BN governments at both the state and Federal level. The discrimination faced by non-Malays has deprived them of both development and financial aid, not just in Terengganu but also in many states.

Such discrimination is not only unfair but also unconstitutional to citizens and those who pay tax. Questions will be asked why citizens who happen to be minorities in Terengganu are not given financial aid whilst Malaysia can offer aid to the extremist Taliban government in Afghanistan?

In Kedah, the Menteri Besar is openly hostile to the sensitivities of non-Muslims, demolishing Hindu temples and banning gaming shop outlets. The Federal government has imposed licensing restrictions on the selling of beer in coffee-shops. In Kuala Lumpur the sale of alcohol by Chinese medicine halls and convenience stores have been banned, where Chinese medicine halls have been doing so undisturbed even before Merdeka in 1957.

By interfering in the normal business practices and customary lifestyle of non-Muslims, both BN and PN hope to hide their failures of leadership and poor governance to garner support from one community at the expense of minorities. The BN and PN federal government and state governments have forgotten that they are leaders not only of one community but represent all Malaysians in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Prime Minister Ismail’s “Keluarga Malaysia” lacks credibility when he refuses to dispel feelings of marginalisation and even neglect by the non-Malay or non-Muslim community. Non-Malays are unhappy that the 2022 Budget only allocates RM345 million or 0.1% of the 2022 Budget of RM332 billion despite comprising 30% of the country’s population. No one objects to government programmes and financial aid to help bumis but what about non-Malays and non-Muslims in both Peninsular Malaysia as well as Sabah and Sarawak?

Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff has recently advised husbands to use “gentle” physical touch if their wives are stubborn. Such extremist advice is illegal in legitimatising domestic violence against women.

This lack of leadership and poor governance is evident in the failed management of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and the recent flood disasters. Malaysians regardless of race and religion must be commended for coming together to help each other in times of need.

The willingness of Malaysians who are colour blind and respect each other as Malaysians gives us hope that there is a future for everyone in our country. We need to unite against those who seek to divide us and hide their failures by playing up racial and extremist sentiments.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 13th February 2022