When lawmakers becomes lawbreakers – Ministers not fit to govern and need to review the SOPs to allow a level playing field

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s directive that Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad and MIC president S Vigneswaran be issued a fine for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) makes a complete mockery of the government’s efforts to combat the new wave of COVID-19 variant Omicron. Khairy might as well resign if he can not even convince his own Cabinet colleagues to comply with the COVID-19 SOPs agreed to by Cabinet.

Khairy should avoid the perception of double-standards when BN or PN are allowed to hold such events breaching SOPs compliance undisturbed compared to opposition parties or other commercial or private functions. The SOPs should be reviewed to allow a level-playing field. There is no leadership by example when Hishamuddin is the chair of the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting entrusted to urge public compliance with managing and announcing Covid SOPs.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri should step in and demand that Hishamuddin and Hasni resign from their government posts for displaying arrogance, open contempt for the law and a breach of Cabinet discipline that violates the very essence of good governance and administration. When lawmakers deliberately and knowingly become lawbreakers, the Ministers and Menteri Besar are not fit to govern.

What is the point of Khairy issuing a RM1,000 fine under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1998 (Act 342) to Hishamuddin or Hasni when it is a mere pittance to those who can easily afford even RM100,000 fines. That is why increasing fines to RM10,000 is meaningless for such individuals who have no sense of public accountability and personal responsibility when they feel that they are above the law and everything can be resolved with money.

Such penalties are cosmetic with fines merely a fake sandiwara or drama to assuage public anger. A fine is not sufficient, these lawmakers must resign for deliberately and knowingly becoming lawbreakers. Further will the organiser as well as each and every participant in the MIC gathering be fined?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 14th February 2022