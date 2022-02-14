The police must take immediate action to assist single mother Loh Siew Hong unite with her three children who are alleged to be in the care of religious authorities in Perlis in line with a court order

The police must take immediate action to assist single mother Loh Siew Hong unite with her three children who are alleged to be in the care of religious authorities in Perlis in line with a court order for it to do so.

In granting Loh sole guardianship and custody of her children as part of her divorce proceedings with her ex-husband, the Kuala Lumpur High Court also ordered the police to take the necessary steps against her ex-husband or any other party for the purpose of uniting Loh with her children, including entering premises in which the children are believed to be in.

If the children are in the care of religious authorities in Perlis as alleged, there is no doubt that they must be allowed to return to their mother by virtue of the said court order and any refusal to allow this would entitle the police to enter such premises to secure the release of the said children.

I understand that efforts are being made by the mother for the return of her children and that the police will be going to Perlis for the said purpose in the very near future which is commendable.

It must be emphasised, however, that the police may be in contempt of the said court order if it fails to adhere to the same by providing the necessary assistance to Loh, which is certainly unnecessary and ought to be avoided.

In the circumstances, I call on the Inspector General of Police to ensure immediate action is taken to secure the release of the children from wherever they may be so that the children can be united with their mother again after a long period of time.

It is hoped the matter will be resolved soonest without the need for protracted legal action which will not be in anyone’s interests, particularly that of the young children.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 14th February 2022