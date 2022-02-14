The PM is not serious in ensuring his members in Government’s adherence to the Government’s restrictions and effort in combating Covid-19

The PM is wrong. The issue is not whether it is a compoundable offence or crime. It is whether the Government will demonstrate its political will to lead by example or continue to allow top government figures breaching the SOP with minimal fine.

The response by PM on Senior Minister Hishammuddin’s breach of SOP is shocking. It simply shows that the PM is not serious in ensuring his members in Government’s adherence to the Government’s restrictions and effort in combating Covid-19.

It is not the first time a high-ranking government figure breached SOPs. The wrong have all started with the Deputy Health Minister, Dr Noor Azmi and Perak State EXCO, Razman Zakaria in March 2020. It followed by the breach of quarantine rules by the then Minister, Dr Mohd Khairuddin Razali. Multiple ministers were named in the police report lodged on a wedding ceremony held in Seremban for allegedly breach of SOP, i.e. crossing state borders during MCO. The largest ruling Party which the PM himself belongs to, was compounded by MOH for the Malacca election machinery launch in Kuala Lumpur. The list keeps expanding.

This time is Hishammuddin, the Senior Minister who is responsible for drafting, finalizing and issuing the SOPs. He supposed to lead by example. He supposed to demonstrate to the people what can be done and what not. Yet, he has chosen to ignore it.

The Government had sought, with its multiple efforts, to get the amendment to Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act passed with a heavily increased penalty, in the name to ensure SOPs are not breached. It doesn’t serve any purpose at all if the Government top figures are just glaringly ignorance of the law and regulations. Any amount of fine doesn’t affect them.

It is the political responsibility for Hishammuddin to resign. No other options. It is all about the credibility of a Government.

Wong Kah Woh DAP CEC MEMBER & MP FOR IPOH TIMOR

Media statement by Wong Kah Woh in Ipoh on Monday, 14th February 2022