How can Azam continue as MACC Chief Commissioner when he does not understand the meaning of integrity?

I have said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Azam Baki has become his own worst enemy in believing that “by now, people realise the accusations against him are unfounded” and that he had become a victim of a campaign against him.

How can Azam continue as MACC Chief Commissioner when he does not fully understand the meaning of integrity that has prevented him from being a prime example of integrity, probity and accountability in the public service?

His quibbling over “subpoena” and “invitation” to explain his refusal to appear before a parliamentary select committee which would have provided him with a forum to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations had been debunked by the DAP MP for Kota Melaka, Khoo Poay Tiong who pointed out that Azam had turned up for a Public Accounts Committee hearing in October 2020 with a mere invitation.

Azam could help to minimise the damage to his integrity by declaring that he is willing to appear before a Parliamentary Select Committee to clear himself of the conflict-of-interest allegations made against him three months ago.

Azam should disabuse himself of the conclusion that “by now, people realise the accusations against him are unfounded”, as exemplified by the Open Letter to him by veteran journalist R. Nadeswaran.

Malaysians want the MACC to do a better job in fighting corruption.

In fact, they want Malaysia to be one of top 30 countries in the world with least corruption, as was the objective of the National Integrity Plan launched by the fifth Prime Minister, Abdullah Badawi to improve Malaysia’s ranking in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 37th place in 2003 to at least 30th position in 2008 and to score of 5.2 for Malaysia in 2003 to at least 6.5 by 2008.

But in the TI CPI 2021 Malaysia has fallen to 62nd position in rank and 48 in score!

Just as Azmi does not understand the meaning of integrity, he does not seem to understand Malaysia’s infamy over the TI CPI 2021. `

As Nadeswarn said in his Open Letter: “It is hoped that when you appear before the PSC panel, you will put all your cards on the table and get your points across so that the PSC can get to the bottom of this quagmire which was created by your own doing.”

Can Azmi clear himself of the conflict-of-interest allegations before Parliament reconvene on February 28, 2022?

Otherwise, Malaysians will have to contend with the question: How can Azam continue as MACC Chief Commissioner when he does not understand the meaning of integrity?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15th February 2022