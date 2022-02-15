Malaysia population statistics must be presented as it is and not be skewed for a racial political agenda

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has just announced the 2020 Population and Housing Census. He has however, not presented it as it is but skewed it for a racial political agenda.

The word ‘Bumiputra’ does not appear in any of our laws. Our laws have references to the Malay race, the natives of Sabah and Sarawak, the Orang Aslis, the Chinese, the Indians and others.

The ethnic groups statistics should be presented according to ethnic races as provided by our laws. The detail numbers for each ethnic group should be disclosed. This is important for the implementation of our government policies. The various native groups in Sabah and Sarawak should be classified separately as their needs are different from the Malays in Peninsula Malaysia. The Malays in Peninsula Malaysia would like to see sufficient funds allocated for matters related to Islam as they are Muslims. However, the majority of the natives of Sabah and Sarawak are non-Muslims and the would like a fair and proportionate amount of funds be allocated to matters related to their religious faiths.

I also call on the Prime Minister to clarify his statement that base on ethnic groups, Bumiputra makes up 69.4%, Chinese 23.2%, Indians 6.7% and others 0.7% of the population.

Does this composition include only Malaysian citizens or the whole population of 32.4 million in Malaysia?

According to his announcement, out of the total population of 32.4 million people, Malaysians made up 29.8 million or 91.7% while non-citizens totalled 2.7 million or 8.3% made up the rest.

If the ethnic groups composition stated by the Prime Minister includes the whole 32.4 million people, then almost all the 2.7 million foreigners are classified as Bumiputras which is clearly unacceptable.

The citizens of Malaysia await a clarification from our Prime Minister.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Tuesday, 15th February 2022