The government should be protecting the people and not deserve protection from the very people they have worn to protect

The Pahang government should be protecting the people’s right to freedom of expression and not take defamatory action against dissenters or those who oppose their policies on logging or environmental protection. By taking defamatory action on what is essentially a person seeking legal redress to defend a person or company’s reputation, the government is now stretching the definition of defamation to cover governments so that its policies can no longer be questioned or criticised.

If defamatory action is taken by Ministers or Menteri Besar personally, that is different as they have a right to do so to protect their individual reputation whilst acting in their official capacity. However, for a government to sue is tantamount to putting the government on a “divine” pedestal that it must be treated as a holy cow which no one can speak evil of. Is this not an abuse of government privileges and resources?

The government should be protecting the people and not deserve protection from the very people they have sworn to protect. This is not what democracy is all about and anathema to freedom of speech as well as offending the fundamental right of every citizen to fight for their rights.

The spate of defamatory suits by the Pahang state government to stop public criticism on its policies on logging and environmental protection, commenced with legal action against environmental activist and head of the Association for the Protection of the Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka),Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, and is now continuing against DAP MP for Bentong Wong Tack. Both have been sued for damages of RM1 million and a demand for an unconditional apology.

Shariffa Sabrina had allegedly made the statements in two Facebook posts, dated December 29 and 30th 2021, and during a Sinar Harian interview on January 12 2022. Whether there was indeed logging or any wrongdoings, it is the duty of the government to provide clarification or point to point rebuttal and not to resort to defamatory action in a blatant attempt to abruptly close up the matter because there can be no constructive public discourse if the matter is brought to trial.

Wong is sued for his post on Facebook on December 28 2021 and January 30 2022. whilst carrying out his duties as an elected representative to speak up for the people without fear or favour. DAP will actively defend Wong through the head of DAP Legal Bureau and MP for Bukit Glugor Ram Karpal. As for Shariffa, she has clearly indicated she would not be intimidated and would fight all the way with the passion of her beliefs and ideals.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16th February 2022