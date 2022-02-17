200,000 Johor voters in Singapore must vote to ensure that the people of Johor, representing the people of Malaysia, do not become suckers twice – first, for the 1MDB scandal and second, glorifying the other protagonist of the 1MDB scandal as “BOSSku” to the extent of welcoming him back as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia

In Part One of my Open Letter to the 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore yesterday, I asked the 200,000 voters to register as postal voters as tomorrow, Feb. 18, is the last day of the registration exercise by the Election Commission.

I have also asked the Election Commission to extend its registration of postal voters by a week from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, which should pose no problem in the Internet Age, but as to whether the Election Commission would agree is not known now.

I hope there would be good news from the Election Commission today or tomorrow that the registration of postal voters would be extended to next Friday.

To be on the safe side, the 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore should visit the Malaysian Election Commission website and register as a postal voter by tomorrow especially as this is the time of the Omicron wave of the more than two-year Covid-19 pandemic, with both countries posting record new Covid-19 cases yesterday – 27,831 cases in Malaysia and 16.883 cases in Singapore.

Yesterday, a MCA Johor official said that MCA aimed to win six seats in Johor as the voters are no longer angry with Najib Razak and the 1MDB scandal.

The 200,000 Johor voters, as well as the right-thinking ones in the state, cannot be proud of Najib and the 1MDB scandal, which was described as “kleptocracy at its worst” by the then US Attorney-General, Jeff Sessions, as the present and future generations of Malaysians have the pay for the billions of 1MDB debts guaranteed by the Malaysian government.

The criminal trial of Roger Ng which started in New York this week provides an insight of the criminal betrayal of trust and the corruption in the billions of 1MDB loans which were looted under Najib’s premiership – how one of the two protagonists in the 1MDB scandal, Jho Low splashed millions of 1MDB cash paying Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashan, Megan Fox to party with him, with invoices produced at the trial to show US$250,000 , was spent on “celebrity fees” to secure Leonardo DiCaprio and a US$3.6 million Las Vegas party of which US$100,000 was spent on 65 bottles of Cristal champage, all of which have finally to be paid by the Malaysian taxpayers.

Roger Ng’s own lawyers have admitted the 1MDB scandal is “perhaps the single largest heist in the history of the world”, but it is the Malaysian taxpayers and present and future generations who will have to pay for this “single largest heist in the history of the world”.

More than US $4 billion Malaysian government funds were stolen.

One can compliment the two 1MDB protagonists for their criminal wizardry for accomplishing the “single largest heist in the history of the world” but at whose expense was it if not at the Malaysian taxpayers’ expense?

Right-thinking Malaysians cannot be proud of such criminal breach of trust and colossal corruption and that is why the 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore must make their condemnation loud and clear.

Singapore is the only Asian country ranked in the top 10 nations in the world for least corruption since the beginning of the Transparency International (TI) annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) series in 1995.

I do not aspire for Malaysia to be among the top 10 countries in the world with least corruption, but I hope to see Malaysia to be at least among the top 30 nations in the world in the TI CPI series.

Are we in Malaysia incapable of achieving this objective?

In fact, the objective for Malaysia to be one of the top 30 countries in the world with the least corruption had been the official objective of the National Integrity Plan launched by the fifth Prime Minister, Abdullah Badawi in 2004 to improve Malaysia’s ranking in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 37th place in 2003 to at least 30th position in 2008 and to achieve the score of 5.2 out of 10 for Malaysia in 2003 to at least 6.5 by 2008.

But in the TI CPI 2021 Malaysia has fallen to 62nd position in rank and 48 out of 100 points in score!

And from the look of things, the TI CPI 2022 for Malaysia will be worse!

This is why the 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore must register as postal voters by tomorrow and cast their vote in the Johor state general election on March 12 as we must do our utmost to reverse the national decline of the last half-a-century and save Malaysia from the fate of a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state.

The 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore must vote to ensure that the people of Johor, representing the people of Malaysia, do not become suckers twice – first, for the billion-dollar 1MDB scandal and second, glorifying the other protagonist of the 1MDB scandal as “BOSSku” to extent of welcoming him back as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia in the 15th General Election.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Part 2 of Open Letter to 200,000 Johor voters in Singapore by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 17th February 2022