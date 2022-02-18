Ministers and ruling political parties should use their powers to protect the public and not rely on government powers to shield themselves against public criticism

The series of cyber charges against graphic designer Fahmi Reza over a Facebook post against PAS linked to the 2020 beer ban issue and the previous Twitter post against a Minister highlights a curious anomaly that in Malaysia, power is exercised to protect the strong against the weak. Ministers and ruling political parties should use their powers to protect the public and not rely on government powers to shield themselves against public criticism.

During PH rule in Putrajaya, no one was charged under cyber laws for criticising the Prime Minister, Ministers or political parties regardless of how false and unfair the criticisms were, including baseless racist and extremist attacks. Even when cyber threats to the personal safety of PH Ministers were made, no action was by the authorities.

Why should the authorities charge Fahmi when no legal action of defamation is taken by the Minister against Fahmi? Clearly the public space for criticism and freedom of expression is slowly but surely disappearing under an extremist regime that has no regard for democracy and the dangers of corruption. DAP urges these charges to be withdrawn to demonstrate that Malaysia respects internet freedom from government interference.

Fahmi is charged under Section 233(3) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for improper use of network facilities to make an obscene posting with the intent to annoy another person, facing a fine not exceeding RM50,000, jailed up to a year, or both. The unelected government of BN and PN must indeed be fragile and insecure as to feel threatened by a single graphic artist until the full might and powers of the government machinery is repeatedly mobilized against Fahmi.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 18th February 2022