The Perlis Religious Department is in violation of a Federal Court order for unilateral conversion. Officers who are responsible must be charged to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul wouldn’t have come forth if Mrs Loh didn’t send a letter of demand for written proof that she consented to the conversion. No explanation from Asri is therefore acceptable. He is also culpable for ignoring the FC orders.

Now that the religious authorities know Mrs Loh has been granted full custody, the kids must be surrendered to her. She suffered enough and everyone should know that converting their kids deviously during a marital dispute will have serious consequences

Why should we believe that the kids aren’t under coercion or duress? Who is Mohd Asri to take the law into his hands? Why is he the “spokesperson”? The unilateral conversion cannot stand and it’s a violation of the Federal Court order.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 18th February 2022