Election Commission’S double standard again with indoor ceramahs limited to political offices and operations centers with a maximum of 100 people contrasts to the 2,000 people PN event in Kota Tinggi

DAP is disappointed with the biased and double standards of the Election Commission (EC) in announcing the standard operating procedures(SOP) for the Johor State election on March 12. This is highlighted by EC permitting only indoor ceramahs to be held only in private political offices and operation centers with a maximum of 100 people in stark contrast to the 2,000 people rally at the launch of Perikatan Nasional (PN) election campaign in Kota Tinggi, Johor last night.

It does not make sense and defies logic that a 2,000 people event held in open air by PN is permitted before Nomination Day but opposition parties can not do the same, during the campaign period after Nomination Day. Is the EC listening to professional advice in forbidding ceramahs in open or public areas despite health experts’ expert opinion that open areas have a lower risk of Covid-19 transmission compared to indoor spaces, due to better ventilation?

The EC should not be listening to “political advice” but be independent and maintain strict neutrality to avoid being seen as favouring the ruling BN and PN parties against the opposition parties.

Instead, EC should allow open-air ceramahs with all the standard operating procedures(SOP) including mask mandates, full vaccination and social distancing in place. Such restrictions make sense before mass vaccination, that is presently going into the third dose. With the government considering reopening international borders, these restrictions on ceramahs and campaigning are incongruous and out of place, that is better suited to the COVID-19 situation two years ago.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 19th February 2022