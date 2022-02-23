Ismail Sabri’s “Do as I say, not as I do” cabinet

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein needs not resign for violating Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) because the offense is not a crime.

I am truly appalled by the self-serving conduct of the prime minister, as the breach of SOP by one of his senior ministers should not be taken lightly, especially when it involves the safety of the people at a jam-packed shoulder-to-shoulder launch of Johor MIC’s brigade in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on 13 February.

I would like to know how many of Ismail Sabri’s cabinet ministers and their deputy suffer from hypocritical behaviours of “Do as I say, not as I do” when it comes to compliance with the SOP. How many of them have, in fact, been fined for breaching the SOP?

Their failure would not only draw criticisms from the public, but make a mockery of the SOP set up by the government. While many people have cancelled their social gatherings and weddings, it is, therefore, strange that the organisers, including MIC president S. Vigneswaran, were oblivious of the pandemic.

While I wish YB Hishammuddin Hussein a speedy recovery from Covid-19, I would like to know if all three including incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohamed had paid up their fines. If not, why the delay?

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022