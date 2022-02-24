Three questions on corruption in the first week of Parliament

I have submitted three questions on corruption in the first week of Parliament, which will be officially opened by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The three questions are:

To ask the Prime Minister why nobody in Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) was prosecuted in connection with the death of Teoh Beng Hock although the police had completed investigations into the case and consent for prosecution had been given. To ask the Prime Minister why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Azam Baki has not been asked to go leave until he has cleared the conflict-of-interest allegations made against him as far back as October 2021. To ask the Prime Minister the reaction of the government to the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021 which showed Malaysia in a dismal light in anti-corruption field.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 24th February 2022