Urge the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, the Attorney-General, the Inspector General of Police, Bank Negara, the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Inland Revenue Department to reveal if any investigation had been carried out on Leissner’s two allegations

There were at least two exhibits revealed by ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner yesterday in a US federal court which is of the utmost interest to Malaysians.

Firstly, Leissner said that a billion dollars was transferred out from Malaysia overnight and that it had been done because the husband of a top Bank Negara Malaysia official had received a bribe to make that happen. Leissner described the overnight transfer of the US$1 billion from 1MDB to PetroSaudi as “unprecedented”.

Secondly, Leissner admitted to his several extramarital affairs with notable Malaysian women, including one with the former CEO of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd who blackmailed him into buying her a US$10 million home in London after she had threatened to expose his involvement in the 1MDB scandal to the authorities. The loot of 1MDB has been described as one of the biggest financial scandals in history.

I would like to ask the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, the Attorney-General, the Inspector General of Police, Bank Negara, the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Inland Revenue Department to reveal if any investigation had been carried out on Leissner’s two allegations.

If yes, what is the status of the investigation and why were there no arrests despite the authorities being aware of Leissner’s testimony? How much longer do the people have to wait?

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 24th February 2022