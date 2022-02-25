The Democratic Action Party (DAP) strongly condemns the unilateral and unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces under the direction of President Vladimir Putin

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) strongly condemns the unilateral and unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces under the direction of President Vladimir Putin. War can never resolve issues but cause unnecessary loss of lives, injuries and incalculable damage.

Putin’s invasion threatens the economic stability and smooth functioning of global supply chains at a time when many countries, including Malaysia, are just emerging from the economic devastation that was wreaked upon us as a result of COVID19.

We demand Wisma Putra to ensure the safety of Malaysians who are in Ukraine and Russia at the moment and to have an effective evacuation plan in place for our fellow countrymen and women, if and when the need arises. The US should also scale down any war-like rhetoric but aggressively work towards a peaceful solution that protects the sovereignty n territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 25th February 2022