Voters can emerge victorious in Johor polls

Politicians may think they are clever but we, the rakyat, have an opportunity now to show who are the smarter ones.

We have heard different analysis thrown around about the Johor state election: from it being a ploy of UMNO, which feels it has sufficient support to flex its political muscles to the “court cluster” wheeling out of serving jail term.

Maybe the above are true but the pertinent question to ask is how we, the rakyat, would respond to this ongoing charade?

Are we going to keep quiet or worse, believe politics is way beyond ourselves and just let whatever happen, happen?

Or could we vote out the greedy and the corrupt to show power remains, as it rightfully should, with the people?

We have 700,000 new voters and thirty percent of Johor’s 2.4million voters are under 21.

The young people, whose future is in a limbo due to political instability and a sliding economy can and should ensure this election is a litmus test for politicians who think they can continue to do a “wayang kulit” on voters.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional is confident of expanding its hold on power and reducing Bersatu’s 11 seats, following a commendable showing in Melaka and Sarawak.

Where, in UMNO’s manoeuvring for power, are concerns of the rakyat who are suffering from Covid-19 consequences?

Would candidates, nominated this weekend, explore durable solutions to unemployment, loss of income and business, increasing suicide rates brought about by poverty, resolving the states water crisis and inability to put food on the table, for example?

Well, if they won’t, then the voters should make them do so. It’s our time to ask questions, demand answers, hold politicians accountable and show them we cannot be taken for granted.

Together, we can ensure that the Johor election isn’t a drumbeat to the death of democracy, rule of law, transparency and good governance.

And certainly isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card for anyone either.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 25th February 2022