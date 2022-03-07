Kamal Hassan’s new book “Corruption and Hypocrisy in Malay Muslim politics – the Urgency of Moral-Ethical Transformation” is proof that not all Malays support Najib Razak’s “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign

The third Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Prof. Emeritus M. Kamal Hassan’s new book, “Corruption and Hypocrisy in Malay-Muslim Politics – the Urgency of Moral-Ethical Transformation” is proof that not all Malays support Najib Razak’s “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign.

Kamal said he is “disgusted, appalled and sickened” by the corruption and hypocrisy of Malay Muslim politics in Malaysia.

But former Prime Minister Najib is campaigning like a “conquering hero” in the Johore state general election.

What has Najib “conquered” when all that he had done was to turn Malaysia into a kleptocracy?

Does one need to feel ashamed in turning Malaysia into a kleptocracy?

The first five Prime Ministers, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak, Tun Hussein, Tun Mahathir and Tun Abdullah and the former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Ismail would feel ashamed at Malaysia turning into a kleptocracy, but not Najib Razak.

Will the voters of Johor on March 12 support Najib to feel unashamed that Malaysia has turned into a kleptocracy?

Before the May 9, 2018 general election which toppled UMNO and Barisan Nasional and saved Malaysia from a kleptocracy and the 1MDB scandal, Malaysians who went overseas were reluctant to admit they were Malaysians because of the infamy and iniquity of the 1MDB scandal – which was well-known worldwide although the subject was banned in Malaysia and Members of Parliament cannot debate the issue in the Malaysian Parliament.

Najib believes that the Malay voters will support him in his “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign but I doubt we have reached such a moral decay and we will wait for the outcome in the March 12 Johor general election.

It is one of the shameful episodes of Malaysian politics that Najib is trying to save the MCA – which raises the question about MCA’s moral and ethical positions?

But Najib wants support not only from the Malay voters, but also the non-Malay voters, in his “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign.

He wants those who support the campaign to come out to vote while those who do not support his campaign to stay away from the voting stations so that the voter turnout on March 12 will be the lowest in history.

He is quite happy with outstation voters not returning to vote for these will be votes against returning Malaysia into a kleptocracy, with 2MDB and 3MDB scandals in the pipeline.

I am worried that the voter turnout in the Johore state general election on March 12, 2022 will be lowest in history and set the stage for Najib to return as the 10th or the 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia in the 15th General Election – which UMNO leaders will pressure to be held early if UMNO can win the Johore general election with a two-thirds majority as a result of the low voter turnout.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang at the Amanah ceramah at Kota Iskandar in support of Amanah candidate Dzulkefly Ahmad on Sunday, 6th March 2022