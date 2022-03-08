Election of Ng Kor Sim as State Assemblywoman for Jementah will make the International Women’s Day this year particularly significant and meaningful

I call on the voters of Jementah to have a high voter turnout on March 12, 2022 to achieve three objectives:

Firstly, to elect Ng Kor Sim as State Assemblywoman for Jementah so that Pakatan Harapan’s “ big tent” policies can elect at least 30 State Assembly representatives in the Johore State Assembly in order to form the next Johor State Government to develop Jementah and Johore.

Secondly, to lead Malaysia to have a long-term vision of the future to make Malaysia a world-class great nation by reversing the national decline of the last half-a-century where Malaysia was losing out to one country after another – Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. More than a million of the best and brightest Malaysians migrated overseas to form the world Malaysian Diaspora in four corners of the world, helping to make other nations great when they should be in the country to make Malaysia great. These over-a-million Malaysians of all races and religions migrated overseas because of unfair and unjust policies which need to be changed. If this trajectory of national decline continues we will lose out to more countries – even to Indonesia and Philippines – which will spawn a Second Malaysian Diaspora.

The 14th general election on May 9, 2018 gave hope that after half-a-century of national decline, there would be a New Malaysia but this was sabotaged after 22 months of Pakatan Harapan government by the Sheraton Move conspiracy which has brought in two backdoor and illegitimate governments in the past 24 months. But we must not give up our Malaysian Dream to reverse the national decline of the last half-a-century for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation, and a new start must be made in the Johore state general election on March 12, 2022.

Thirdly, to tell the world that Malaysians know the difference between right and wrong, and that we will never condone corruption and kleptocracy. The world is watching and waiting for the outcome of the Johor state general election on March 12, not because Johor is important to the world, but because it will be a stepping stone for the person who turned Malaysia into a kleptocracy because of the billion-ringgit 1MDB scandal to return as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Before May 9, 2018, Malaysians who went overseas were reluctant to admit that they were Malaysians because of the infamy and iniquity of the 1MDB scandal, which were known world-wide although they were censored in Malaysia. After May 9, 2018, Malaysians were proud again to be Malaysians overseas. We do not want Malaysians to be ashamed to be Malaysians after March 12, 2022 because we allow a world-known kleptocrat to return as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

But these three objectives could only be achieved if there is a high voter turn-out on Polling Day on March 12 2022. There should be a people’s movement for a high voter turnout among patriotic Malaysians to ensure that these three objectives could be achieved.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang after a walkabout in Jementah in support of the DAP candidate for Jementah Ng Kor Sim on Tuesday, 8th March 2022