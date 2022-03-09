Reneging on the Minimum wage promise is a betrayal of all Malaysian

Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali’s statement that a higher minimum wage could hurt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is another betrayal to the people.

The statement is not also inaccurate, it goes against the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto that Azmin used to get elected during GE14.

The effects of raising the minimum wage should not stop the government from raising this minimum wage, as this has been done in many countries. In a growing economy, raising the minimum wage is inevitable. While there are arguments that SMEs might be affected by the wage increase, there are also arguments that SMEs can manage these necessary changes.

Higher income is also necessary to keep the economy competitive. For too many years we lose our best talent because we are not paying enough. This must stop.

Azmin’s statement will also deter employers who were planning to raise wages. Employers like McDonald’s who aim to raise wages to RM1,500 and Aeon Co (M) Bhd and Westports Holdings Bhd have implemented an increase, should be emulated, but with statements like this from the Miti Minister, employers will shy away from this commitment.

If the nation does not increase the wage, thousands of our youths will turn to the gig-economy to earn a living while our dependence on foreign workers will increase. Is this what Azmin wants? What is the point of spending billions of government-led initiatives to create jobs then?

The cabinet’s delay in increasing the minimum wage proves that it does prioritise the hardship of ordinary Malaysians. Ministers like Azmin, who are not on the ground will fail to understand the plight and sufferings of the people. The rising price of goods has rendered the current minimum wage inadequate to sustain the livelihoods of these workers, does Azmin understand this simple fact?

The Minister must understand the consequences of his continuous objection to raise the minimum wage will have far reaching effects on the B40. This Minister should have discussions with all stakeholders and not just SMEs to fully understand and appreciate the gravity of raising the minimum wage.

Azmin should remember that he was elected based on the PH manifesto which is to fulfil the yearly increase of the minimum wage. How many times shall he betray the voters that voted for him?

Is his U-turn part of a political power move as the Perikatan Nasional coalition is on the brink of collapse after Barisan Nasional has distanced itself from them? If so, it cannot come at the expense of the people. Enough damage has been done due to the power struggle between PN and BN.

If the minimum wage can be increased in many countries around the world, even during the Covid-19 Pandemic, there is no reason why we cannot do the same.

I therefore urge the Prime Minister to intervene and reprimand this irresponsible move by the Minister. The PM should bring this matter before cabinet and quickly resolve the matter for the benefit of most Malaysians.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Wednesday, 9th March 2022