The Federal Government must stop dragging its feet when it comes to the fundamental move to end its archaic suicide law and decriminalise attempted suicide in Malaysia to ensure these individuals are given the necessary therapy and support needed, and not treated as a criminal.

I read with disbelief again and again how the government continues to delay the amendment of Section 309 of the Penal Code even though multiple promises and commitments have been made. The most recent coming from the De-Facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi yesterday (8/3/2021) who claims that the proposed legal amendments will be submitted to Cabinet “soon”.

“Soon” is not a clear timeline, and “soon” has been used also as an excuse for past few years but nothing tangible has been done to address this issue. Fact of the matter, as we wait for the amendments to be “ready” the government could take the first step to declare a moratorium on all prosecutions for suicide attempts, which also hasn’t been done, despite all the announcements and promises.

The very existence of such archaic laws perpetuates the stigma surrounding suicide, which then discourages at-risk individuals from seeking help during crisis, increasing their likelihood of committing suicide. The current law is “very damaging” to someone who is already feeling vulnerable and may exacerbate the problem as it pushes individuals to choose more violent and irreversible means of harming themselves to ensure that their attempt is successful to avoid prosecution should they survive.

Criminalisation of suicide does not save lives. There is no evidence that criminalising suicide acts as a deterrent; it can have a very negative effect by further perpetuating the stigma surrounding suicide, discourages at-risk individuals from seeking help during crisis, and marginalising people from trying to access the much-needed help from mental health services.

Furthermore, criminalising suicide does not address the underlying factors such as poor mental health and arduous living conditions which drove the individual to attempt suicide in the first place. This is evidently seen more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is why the government seems to lack knowledge and understanding of the complex interaction of risk factors leading to suicidal thoughts and behaviours, causing them to miss the urgency of amending the law and protecting vulnerable Malaysians from unjust prosecution.

This has to stop, and tangible steps must be expedited.

For this reason, I demand that the Federal Government gives a clear timeline and ensure that such amendments are tabled latest by the next Parliamentary session. In the meantime, a moratorium on all prosecutions for suicide attempts must be declared immediately and a national suicide registry must also be set up immediately to formulate targeted measures to be taken to address the rising suicide rate

We must now ensure our legislation develops alongside our progressing society to build a nation where individuals can seek help for their mental health challenges without fear or hesitation.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 9th March 2022