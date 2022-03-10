Something very wrong with moral compass of Johor voters if they do not regard Najib’s “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign as merely a circus but support it and endorse Najib’s return, though a convicted kleptocrat, as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia

We saw Azrol Rahani in action when he spoke just now – an angry Malaysian at the many injustices and wrongs in Malaysia, whether about FELDA or the Malaysian society as a whole.

We need angry Malaysians of all ages to express their anger at the many injustices and inequalities in our society after six decades of nationhood and to demand reforms so that we can fulfil our aspiration to be a world-class great nation instead of becoming a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed state, as in that eventuality, all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, will suffer.

Something is very wrong with the moral compass of Johore voters if they do not regard Najib Razak’s “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign as merely a circus but support it and endorse Najib Razak’s return, though a convicted kleptocrat, as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysia will be the first country in the world to have the dubious honour of having a convicted kleptocrat as a Prime Minister. In other countries, Prime Ministers and Presidents became kleptocrats and are ousted, but we are going one step further when a convicted kleptocrat can return as a Prime Minister.

We need angry young men and angry young women, like the leaders and members of MUDA, to express anger at the many wrongs in our country – why we are losing out to more and more countries in the last half a century like Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam and facing the prospect of losing to more countries in the future like Indonesia and Philippines if we do not correct ourselves.

Why corruption and abuses of power are becoming more widespread and rampant over the years as highlighted by the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in the last two years.

If a convicted kleptocrat can return as Prime Minister of Malaysia, this means that there is no possibility of UMNO reform and returning to the era of Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein Onn, where corruption is a dirty word and must be opposed at all costs.

Speech by Lim Kit Siang at a ceramah in support of the Muda candidate for Bukit Permai, Azrol Rahani on Wednesday, 9th March 2022