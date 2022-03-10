Support Vijayarani’s call for an independent review of her son’s post mortem report

The post mortem report said the vaccine was not the cause of Revnesh Kumar’s death.

His mother, whom I met Wednesday afternoon with lawyer Gurdial Singh Nijar, isn’t convinced.

Vijayarani Govindan received a phone call yesterday from the Health Ministry (KKM) asking her to go to Kajang Hospital to receive her son’s autopsy report.

According to Vijayarani, the doctors tried to convince her to accept the findings and conclusion after going through the report with her.

During our conversation, she said she remains unconvinced as the post mortem report failed to indicate the cause of her son’s death. Revnesh, a healthy kid, died eighteen days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s first dose.

Vijayarani is convinced the report needs to be challenged and calls for an independent body to review KKM’s preliminary autopsy report due to what she describes as “discrepancies” in the doctors’ explanation.

She wants justice for her child and also to prevent this from happening to other families.

I, therefore, call upon KKM to support Vijayarani’s call for an independent review of the post mortem report so that she could get some closure and also to assure other parents that the vaccine is safe for their children.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Thursday, 10th March 2022