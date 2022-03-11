It will be a national catastrophe of the first magnitude if Malaysia is the first country in the world where a convicted kleptocrat can return to power as head of government, whether as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia

It will be a national catastrophe of the first magnitude if Malaysia is the first country in the world where a convicted kleptocrat can return to power as head of government, whether as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

I have said that something is very wrong with the moral compass of Johore voters if they do not regard Najib Razak’s “Apa Malunya BOSSku” campaign as merely a circus but support it and endorse Najib Razak’s return, though a convicted kleptocrat, as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysia will then be the first country in the world to have the dubious honour of having a convicted kleptocrat as a Prime Minister.

In other countries, Prime Ministers and Presidents became kleptocrats and are ousted from power , but we are going one step further where a convicted kleptocrat can return as a Prime Minister.

The Court of Appeal has described Najib’s 1MDB scandal as a “national embarrassment”. Now, we have gone one step further, elevating a “national embarrassment” to a “national catastrophe of the first magnitude”.

Najib Razak is very active in the Johor state general election in his “Apa Malu BOSSku” campaign, where he wants Malaysians to feel no shame at the 1MDB scandal.

It is also shocking that in the same process, he is trying to save MCA, when MCA leaders themselves have given up on saving MCA.

Najib hopes that those who do not support the “Apa Mana BOSSku” campaign will stay away from the polling stations on Saturday and abstain from voting because of false and fake propaganda about the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan government.

If there is a very low voter turnout on Saturday, there is even a possibility that all the DAP and Pakatan Harapan candidates can lose.

This is all the reason why every voter should cast their vote for we do not want to end up with a “national catastrophe of the first magnitude“ where Malaysia will be equated with kleptocracy for decades to come.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang in support of DAP candidate for Jementah Ng Kor Sim at the Johore election ceramah at Kampong Abdullah, Segamat on Thursday, 10th March 2022: