Hasni Mohammad is not qualified to be Johor Menteri Besar unless he withdraws and apologises for his ridiculous and irrational remark that Singapore could be more developed if led by UMNO

BN talks about the need for the Johor state elections to ensure political stability. How can there be political stability when supposed coalition partners in government in BN and PN, are viciously attacking each other all the time. The latest episode of harsh mutual attacks involved PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah claiming that Singapore was more developed than Malaysia because there was no Umno there.

Whilst there may be some truth to PAS provocative attacks, Johor BN chief and MB designate Hasni Mohammad should not have rebutted PAS by suggesting that Singapore could be more developed if it was led by Umno. This statement beggars belief and is not only baseless but a complete joke when we see the different progress both countries have achieved since Singapore separated from Malaysia in 1965.

At the time of Separation, the Singapore dollar was lower or smaller compared to the Malaysian dollar. Since then Singapore has progressed to become a developed nation with the Malaysian ringgit depreciating to RM3.09 to 1 S$. The foreign exchange reserves, asset holdings and GDP per capita of Singapore have far exceeded Malaysia. The principal factor for Singapore’s success is not just an efficient and competent government but that Singapore is clean and almost free from corruption.

In contrast to Singapore’s ranking as the 4th most clean nation in the world by the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, Malaysia has declined to its worst ever ranking of No. 62. It is an outrageous fantasy for Hasni to state that UMNO can make Singapore better when it is a party that is identified closely with corruption with its de facto leader Najib Tun Razak found guilty of charges related to the RM52 billion 1MDB scandal.

Such ridiculous and irrational statements by Hasni destroys his credibility and competency as well as place serious doubts in his ability to lead a state. How can the people of Johor entrust their faith in Hasni that he can deliver on making people’s lives better by controlling rising prices and cost of living, better incomes, abolish the new taxes on Malaysian companies bringing back profits earned in Singapore and the increase in compound fines from RM1,000 to RM10,000 for individuals and RM1 million for companies that violate the COVID-19 SOPs?

Hasni Mohammad is not qualified to be Johor Menteri Besar unless he withdraws and apologises for his ridiculous and irrational remark that Singapore could be more developed if led by UMNO. If Hasni still refuses to admit his mistakes, then it is better for Johor voters to support PH to form a new state government in Johor, than to support and rely on a leader that is living in a fantasy world.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11th March 2022