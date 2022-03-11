When we are transitioning into endemicity, the fundamental policy when it comes to testing is the need to move away from the dependency on Rt-PCR and move towards RTK-Ag self-test kits for fast detection and quick isolation

When we are transitioning into endemicity, the fundamental policy when it comes to testing is the need to move away from the dependency on Rt-PCR and move towards RTK-Ag self-test kits for fast detection and quick isolation especially in dealing with the current Omicron wave and other future variants.

In response to the recent statement by the Member of Parliament from Tumpat YB Che Abdullah Mat Nawi claiming that it was a waste of money for the people to keep using the RTK-antigen (RTK-Ag) self-test kits when the results are not as accurate as the RT-PCR (PCR) test. He even went on further to say that it is better for the government to stop advising the public to use it.

He is not accurate in his understanding of epidemiology and infectious disease control especially as we are heading towards endemicity. While it is true that Rt-PCR is more accurate, but the of time it takes to get the results is much longer when the rule of the game is speed. It is also ultra-sensitive that it may be able to detect dead virus cells that are no longer able to reproduce, and the individual are no more infectious.

That is why Rt-PCR now is only limited for overseas travellers and for necessary clinical settings.

When in endemicity, the aim is to detect those that are infectious and to have quick intervention to minimise the spread. The sensitivity of RTK-Ag that are approved by Medical Device Authority (MDA) under the Ministry of Health are generally above 90%.

One way to reduce the chances of false negatives is for individuals to repeat the test on another self-test kits especially if they are showing symptoms of the virus. It is also always safe to lean on side of caution to isolate oneself once there is symptoms especially if they will have regular contact with high groups such as the elder and young children that are unvaccinated.

So, while there are indeed real concerns on the quality of RTK-Ag self-test kits in the market, the main issue that we need to focus on is constant monitoring and enforcement by authorities including the MDA to ensure those test kits available in the market are both sufficient and more importantly of the required quality and sensitivity. This must be consistent and constant to ensure fake and sub-par products do not flood the market and cause harm to the general public.

The government should also look at finding ways to reduce the prices of these RTK-Ag self-test kits and even target it to be lower than RM5 since it will be part of our new way of life especially as we approach endemicity.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Friday, 11th March 2022