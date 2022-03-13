DAP and PH will continue to defend the people’s livelihood by fighting rising prices, rejecting taxes of foreign sourced income and opposing the increase in compound fines for COVID-19 SOPs violations to RM10,000 for individuals and RM1 million for companies

DAP wishes to thank voters who have supported our 14 candidates, including in the four seats we lost. DAP is grateful and humbled by the people’s support despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the public disillusionment following the disappointing loss of government through betrayal of the people in the infamous “Sheraton Move”.

DAP accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the victors. DAP hopes that promises made will be fulfilled. DAP and PH will continue to defend the people’s livelihood by fighting rising prices, rejecting taxes of foreign sourced income and opposing the excessive increase in compound fines for COVID-19 SOPs violations to RM10,000 for individuals and RM1 million for companies.

For those 10 seats DAP has won, DAP will ensure that our elected representatives serve the people to the best of their ability to fulfil the trust given by the rakyat. For the 4 seats DAP lost, we will conduct a post-mortem. There is no doubt that the service performance of the previous elected representative was a factor. Unfortunately, despite the excellent service of Sheikh Omar, he could not retain Paloh. In Yong Peng, our candidate was too new but his excellent service record as Senai ADUN helped our new candidate to win convincingly in Senai.

I have spoken to all 4 losing candidates and they are committed to continue to serve in the constituencies even though they have lost. DAP and PH must correct our weaknesses, especially in communicating to the public a united opposition to BN under PH’s “Big Tent” approach. DAP is committed to looking after, helping and defending the rights of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion under the Malaysian First concept. We must work together by putting our Malaysian identity first ahead of others.

I wish to thank all party leaders throughout the country and in Johor for standing together and campaigning for the party under difficult campaigning conditions. The unity and commitment shown was demonstrated by the fightback in Yong Peng to try to reverse the furious onslaught of MCA that poured everything into Yong Peng. Even though the fightback was unsuccessful, the effort galvanized the entire party and mobilized all members to fight that bit harder and allow us to retain our 10 seats.

DAP humbly and gratefully thank voters supporting us and will commit to serving with full dedication of purpose.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 13th March 2022