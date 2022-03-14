Stop blaming only on COVID-19 – Overcoming the low turnout rate crucial to victory in the next general elections

DAP rejects the excuse that a new wave of COVID-19 infections is the sole reason for the poor turnout rate in the recent Johor state election. In fact, polling stations are so much safer than markets and coffee shops where members of the public mingle. The cluster of COVID-19 infections of those voting and workers involved in polling work is insignificant compared to public areas in the markets and coffee-shops, where even candidates have been infected with COVID-19 whilst campaigning there.

Whilst BN has played dirty by ensuring there is no level playing field with the abuse of government machinery, media and practicing money politics, opposition parties must face the harsh reality that they also have to bear some responsibility for their losses. Lack of opposition unity caused by failing to use a common logo, a common vision, or any discussion of a MB candidate and the fragmentation of opposition support with many opposition parties contesting against each other did not help.

This is particularly true for Warisan that contested all 6 seats in PH incumbent seats and none in BN seats, as well as campaigning more to defeat PH than BN. A Big Tent approach of all genuine opposition parties opposed to BN, excluding Perikatan Nasional, must be pursued.

There is no use pinning the blame of PH’s losses on lower voter turnout as an exercise in self-denial to cover up the continued refusal to understand or refuse to address the root cause. Only then can we avoid losing all our seats and offer hope of revival and victory at the next general election.

For instance, how can we convince voters that PH is committed to anti-hopping laws and betrayal of the people’s mandate when defectors from government parties are put up as candidates? Principles and ideals matter when one talks about being an agent of change and reforms.

Whilst DAP has managed to deal with some of the weaknesses that helped us reduce our losses and retain 10 seats, there is still much to be done by the DAP. There is an urgent need to think as a coalition, not focused solely at the narrow interest of one’s own party. Only by sharing our victories as a coalition, can we win more. Adopting an ostrich in the sand approach by not admitting weaknesses and failures of communication will not help to win the next general elections.

DAP cannot do it alone and would need PH to come along to address these issues. There is a need to mobilise voters to return to the polling stations by inspiring both hope and confidence that the democratic process and electoral change can transform their destiny to allow them to live better off than before.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 14th March 2022