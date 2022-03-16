The Federal Government must expedite the processing the approval of eligible recipients of the Covid-19 Special Assistance and the Covid-19 Management Assistance under the NADMA to give the necessary help for these recipients during these tough times

The Federal Government must expedite the processing the approval of eligible recipients of the Covid-19 Special Assistance and the Covid-19 Management Assistance under the National Disaster Management Agency’s (NADMA) to give the necessary help for these recipients during these tough times.

Today I stood up in Parliament and raised the issue of multiple delays and complaints by applicants on how they have not received any updates on their application for the needed Covid-19 assistance even after many months.

This is of course not in line with the assurance given by NADMA’s Director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim in September 2021 that “NADMA will submit the special assistance payment within 30 working days from the date of receipt of complete application documents”

I demanded that the Government give urgent attention into this as many are waiting for such funds to help them through this tough period. The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister Department YB Datuk Mastura binti Mohd Yazid admitted in Parliament in response to my query that that are weaknesses and delay in the applications and will look into the matter seriously.

This issue must be addressed on a policy level and mechanism has to be improved to ensure that each application is process swiftly and the needed funds is disbursed efficiently to all eligible recipients.

I also encourage all those that have applied but have yet to receive their funds to contact my office and together with all the necessary documents we will help bring your case to the attention of the Minister.

The COVID-19 Special Assistance is also available for individuals who lost their income during the quarantine period as well as COVID-19 Death Management Special Assistance to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 16th March 2022