Why the deafening silence over Shereen Vallabouy’s outstanding achievements?

It is disheartening that our Prime Minister and his Ministers have remained silent despite our very own athlete achieving greatness in another nation.

We were all delighted to hear that Malaysian track star Shereen Vallabouy has emerged victorious in the indoor 400m in second-tier US college athletics. It was even reported that her victory was an outstanding one as nearly 300 teams and over 1,000 individual athletes contested the women’s indoor 400m title at the start of the 2021-22 US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) division II track and field campaign.

Why the deafening silence from the Government and the Cabinet?

Our Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have done what the Government and the Youth and Sports Minister has failed to do when they expressed their pride and joy at the success of Shereen, and hoped that the excellent achievement will spur her and the national athletes to continue to work hard to achieve success and glorify Malaysia’s name in future championships.

The Government should not only encourage its citizens to be active in sports by funding it adequately but it must always give due recognition and acknowledgement of all athletes on their success, even more so if it is of world class. How they have missed Shereen’s achievements and continue to remain silent is most mind boggling!!

The failure to congratulate and express appreciation of Shereen, who originates from Ipoh, is a clear let down of sportsmanship by the Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Both the parents of Shereen Vallabouy were great athletes during their younger days having represented Perak and the nation. They won medals in regional competitions like the SEA games. Her parents have since retired.

Although having very little money, her parents managed to send Shereen to the USA to pursue her studies, on a shoestring budget. I am sure they are very proud parents.

I call upon the Youth and Sports Minister to look into this matter and to assist her financially. Fulfill her dreams and it’s not too late to openly apologise to her and the nation for the delay in recognising her achievements and the pride she has brought to the nation.

Shereen Samson Vallabouy other achievements:-

2015 Sea Games 400m Bronze medalist

2015 Asian Youth Bronze Medalist

2015 Asean Youth Gold medalist

Represented the country in World Youth championship at Colombia 2015

Won a bronze in 2017 Sea Games 4x400m

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Friday, 18th March 2022