DAP celebrates our 56th party anniversary today with a pledge to work with all Malaysians to uphold the Federal Constitution that is committed to establish justice, equal opportunity, freedom, basic human rights, rule of law, prosperity for all and respect for human dignity

DAP celebrates our 56th party anniversary today with a pledge to work with all Malaysians to uphold the Federal Constitution that is committed to establish justice, equal opportunity, freedom, basic human rights, rule of law, prosperity for all and respect for human dignity. We must listen to the hopes of the rakyat not just with our minds but also with our hearts. We must serve them whole-heartedly and voice their aspirations without fear or favour.

We cannot do this alone but together. For this reason DAP has worked with coalition partners who share our principles and ideals. Only through a coalition of like-minded political parties, DAP has transformed from being an opposition party to a partner in power in several state governments and finally the Federal government in 2018.

Malaysia belongs to the people regardless of age, gender, race, religion or background. There should be no discrimination or marginalisation whether politically, socially or economically. All citizens have their rightful place under the Malaysian sun.

Just as DAP exhorts all Malaysians to help each other, respect our differences and support what is right against what is wrong, we need to share both our successes and disadvantages. Only then can we overcome challenges and prepare our young for the future.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, Malaysia was subject to many threats of divisiveness, extremism, racism and economic deprivation and financial impoverishment. We can defeat these reactionary forces by putting our children first so that they deserve every opportunity to realise their fullest potential.

Let us unite to prevent our children’s future from being stolen.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 18th March 2022