Can both Noraini and Ismail guarantee that by making Bahasa Malaysia lessons compulsory for foreign students will not be counterproductive and drive away international students from obtaining their tertiary education in Malaysia?

The higher education sector is appalled by the suggestion made by Minister of Higher Education, Noraini Ahmad, which was adopted by Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri to make Bahasa Malaysia a new requirement for international students when they enrol at universities in Malaysia.

Any important decision of this nature should only be done in consultation with the local institutions of higher learning. The Ministry of Higher Education should carry out a proper survey to look at the feasibility of implementing Bahasa Malaysia as a compulsory requirement for international students. How many local higher education institutions did the government talk to before this new requirement was made?

A new language can only be learned or acquired when there is sufficient interest in the language, or when people see the need to use the language, especially when they return to their home countries.

Can both Noraini and Ismail guarantee that by making Bahasa Malaysia lessons compulsory for foreign students will not be counterproductive and drive away international students from obtaining their tertiary education in Malaysia?

Instead of making it a requirement, the government should provide special incentives for international students to learn the language while they are here in Malaysia.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 25th March 2022