Najib’s hopeless denial is a decade too late

Yesterday, while he was in Penang, Datuk Seri Najib Razak denied that he had said “Apa lagi Cina mahu?”, the headline that was used by Utusan Malaysia after the 2013 general election.

I am responding because the former prime minister further accused DAP of using the phrase as a “propaganda tool”. It is bizarre for anyone to bring up a headline of a newspaper after nearly one decade and why does it have anything to do with the DAP when it was Utusan Malaysia, the propaganda machine owned by Umno.

Being a prime minister before his disgraceful downfall in the 2018 general election, he could have instructed the various government owned news agencies and the Umno’s mouthpiece, Utusan Malaysia to deny that he ever uttered “apa lagi Cina mahu?” as how he denied looting billions of ringgit from the 1MDB fund.

Why didn’t he make any effort to do that? Why waited until yesterday, almost a decade later? I would like to tell Najib that his hopeless denial is a decade too late, and if he had any credibility, he should have made the denial immediately back in 2013.

I can only make one conclusion that because the GE15 is approaching, he and the Barisan Nasional (BN) are trying to hoodwink the voters again. The Malaysian voters are no fools when it comes to corruption and all the lies, contradictory to what BN believes.

It is plain and simple the people loathe BN for cronyism and VIP treatments for certain class of ‘kayangan” people with the connections. This has always been the tradition of BN.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 26th March 2022