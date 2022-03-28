Selangor given pittance by KASA in their 10,000km of river trails

My recent question in the Selangor state assembly has revealed that out of the total 10,000km of river trails in the works by the Ministry of Environment and Water, only 7.55km of trails have been awarded to be built in Selangor in the last 2 years. This is a pittance in comparison to their annual target of 1000km. (http://dewan.selangor.gov.my/question/projek-pembinaan-denai-sungai/#answer1)

The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) has launched the National Trail Programme, with a total 10,000km of trails to be built at selected riverbanks in the country by 2030, at the rate of 1,000km per year. These trails will be built on riverbanks which is the land reserve next to the river that cannot be privately owned.

The river trails are much needed and valued in Selangor, especially in the Klang Valley, due to its ability to serve as a recreation for a dense population of over 8 million people. People should be able to enjoy walking, jogging and cycling along our rivers, and what better “bang for the buck” than to build this river trails in Selangor where millions can enjoy it. In my Bukit Gasing constituency, we have Sungai Penchala, and our local community will benefit greatly from these river trails.

The second benefit is that this river trails would address the rampant illegal rubbish dumping on our riverbanks these days. Riverbanks that are filled with shrubs and overgrowth make it easier for unscrupulous individuals to dump illegal commercial and industrial waste.

The third benefit is that it would prevent individuals for illegally occupying the land, to run businesses like scrap metal, storage of contraband and many more things.

The 10,000km of river trails is definitely a good move for the country. It needs to be implemented. But it needs to be implemented fairly.

The ministry has to keep in mind that the residents of Selangor are citizens of this country and are very much a part of this ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ he and his government are trying to portray. The unfair treatment given to Selangor needs to end. The highest population center in this country should not ignore their fair share of river trails.

The federal government has to be able to plan projects objectively without a political motivation in mind when delivering services and initiative to the people. I strongly urge the Minister, Tuan Ibrahim to treat Selangor fairly in this initiative.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Monday, 28th March 2022