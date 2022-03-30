UMNO has regarded this country as its own property and even the former prime minister who cannot be criticized by the public has been described by the judge as a “national embarrassment”

UMNO has regarded this country as its own property and even the former prime minister who cannot be criticized by the public has been described by the judge as a “national embarrassment”. The best example can be witnessed by the Ketua Wanita UMNO Pulau Pinang, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim when she only “instructs” but refuses to accept any comments of the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) and the Chinese community opinion leader.

Norliza possibly believes that Najib, who has been convicted by the High Court, a fortunate individual of UMNO. Therefore, she created the illusion that Najib had been widely welcomed by the Chinese community in Penang and indicated that the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) does not represent all Chinese businessmen in Penang. She added that the association seems to represent only a tiny fraction of Penang Chinese business leaders. She has accused PCCC as the mouthpiece of DAP and uses political labels to condemn anyone who speaks the truth.

When Lim Guan Eng, the national chairman of the Democratic Action Party defends the rights of PCCC to voice out, Norliza disclosed that “DAP tends to label politic opponents the most”. In reality, it is Norliza herself who has been labelling others and deceiving others.

With the court convicting the former prime minister, PCCC stands firm and draws a line against corruption. They adhere to morality and have become role models for society. Unfortunately, Norliza has been accusing them as the mouthpiece of political opponents. Contrastingly, Komtar State Assemblyman, Teh Lai Heng has the same stance as PCCC and was also described by Norliza as petty. Isn’t someone who tends to label others have always been Norliza?

Apart from PCCC, the Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) has expressed their regret for the so-called “leaders representing Penang Chinese communities” who happily welcomed the former PM, Najib Razak in Penang. KLSCAH also supports PCCC which refuses to stand on the same stage with political figures involved in corruption.

PCCC along with KLSCAH have shown the integrity of Confucianism. The principles of Confucianism which focuses on ethics and morality have been shown by them. In contrast, UMNO and Barisan Nasional will never understand that Penangites refuse to be in the hands of thieves.

Heng Lee Lee SA for Berapit

Media statement by Heng Lee Lee in Penang on Wednesday, 30th March 2022