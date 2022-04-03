I will raise in the next Perak PAC meeting so PAC can investigate the sale of airport land to identify the culprit behind

I concur with Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Wong Kah Woh’s statement that Perak PAC should initiate proceeding to investigate the sale of airport land to identify the culprit behind. As a Perak PAC member I will raise in the next Perak PAC meeting to initiate PAC Proceeding so that PAC can investigate this issue throughly.

I find it shocking and unbelievable that former Perak EXCO and PKNP director Asmuni has revealed that the sale of airport land in Seri Iskandar was never discussed during the state exco meeting nor PKNP Board of director meeting. How could the sale of PKNP land went through without PKNP board’s approval? This raise the possibility that the sale of land may not went through proper procedure and authorisation.

The sale of airport land also proves that there is a collapse in the Perak State Government control mechanism to prevent unauthorised sale of land or transaction. After the piece of land has been identified as the site to build airport in 2018, the Perak State Government should immediately gazette the piece of land for airport construction usage and the Perak Land Office should also caveat the said piece of land to prevent the land from being sold or transferred.

I urge Menteri Besar Saarani to immediately instruct the local council to suspend the development order(Kebenaran Merancang) and suspend all development on the said piece of land until the authorities has completed the investigation on whether the sale of land has gone through proper procedures and authorisation.

Chong Zhemin Perak PAC member & SA for Keranji

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Sunday, 3rd April 2022