Wan Ahmad Fayhsal should promote a shared purpose instead of disunity

It is really unbecoming and misguided of the Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal to continue to play up divisive racial sentiments and frame our political sphere with outdated and narrow viewpoint of “racial protectionalism” which will further divide us Malaysians.

What is ironic is that while Wan Fayhsal claimed he disagrees with such divisive identity politics, but yet still chooses to play it up and promote disunity rather than take the brave step to find ways to mould a more mature and positive political culture to bring everyone together and formulate a shared purpose to build a better Malaysia.

This is what he as the Deputy Minister of Unity should have been doing in the first place, and as a youth leader he should be promoting new and constructive politics rather than affirming and reinforcing old politics of communal division.

What is worst he shouldn’t be dragging DAP in as an attempt to justify his narrow political viewpoint when the fundamentals and values of DAP is a total contrast from what he and his party stands for.

DAP has always been a multi-racial party that stands on the values of social justice, freedom, and economic solidarity for everyone, regardless of race & religion.

Rather than trying to be an ethno-champion of any particular race, we are more focused on issues such as ensuring better jobs for all Malaysians, establishing a robust safety net to protect the common Malaysian and providing top quality social services in terms of healthcare and education that are accessible to all segments of society.

Fact of the matter, while Wan Fayhsal carelessly tried to position his coalition Perikatan Nasional as a protector of the Malay community, he hid the fact that it failed to protect the community from skyrocketting living costs, depressed take-home pay, and loss of employment, issues that threaten the economic security of Malaysians across the board.

That is why maybe what we Malaysians need protection is from people like him who mindset and viewpoints are contrary to what the country needs moving forward.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY National Chief & MP for Bandar Kuching

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 8th April 2022