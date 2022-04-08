I have received reliable information that the original land reserved for airport construction and surrounding development in Seri Iskandar involved huge landbanks up to 10,000 Acres and it is now confirmed that more than 30% or 3132 acres of this land has been sold to a private company

Perak State Exco Zolkafly bin Haron during his winding up speech in the state assembly has stated that 465 acres of land which was originally owned by PKNP earmarked for the construction of airport in Seri Iskandar was being sold to a private company. We now know that this 465 acres of land sold is just the tip of the iceberg.

Majlis Daerah Perak Tengah(MDPT) YDP has yesterday confirmed that the said private company has received planning approval (Kebenaran Merancang) of a piece of land with the size of 3132 acres. This proves that at least 3132 acres of the airport land has been sold because only the land owner of the said piece of land can apply for planning approval.

I have received reliable information that the original land reserved for airport construction and the surrounding development involved huge landbanks owned by several government agencies and GLCs including PKNP and SSI with the areas up to 10,000 acres. We now have confirmation via MDPT YDP that at least 30% or 3132 acres of the airport land and surrounding areas has been sold to a private company allegedly without proper authorisation and proper approval.

Putra Vice Chairman Hamidah allegation that the airport land is still under PKNP but not sold to the private company is just one part of the huge landbanks reserved for airport. The whole landbank reserved for airport construction and surrounding development is up to 10,000 acres and the SNP and land search that Hamidah has shown is just the tip of the iceberg.

This scandalous airport land being sold involved huge landbanks and is of utmost public interest. I urge Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani who is also PKNP chairman not to remain silent anymore. Saarani should disclose and make public the amount of land reserved for airport being sold and all the details of the transactions including the amount and date of transaction.

https://www.sinarharian.com.my/article/196716/BERITA/Semasa/MDPT-bincang-batal-kelulusan-KM-tanah-lapangan-terbang

Chong Zhemin Perak PAC member & SA for Keranji

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Friday, 8th April 2022