The current Sarawak government does not have the people’s interest at heart

I am completely flabbergasted by the statement of YB Fazzrudin for not supporting the call on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to lower the price of Petrol, Diesel and LPG Cylinders sold through PETROS to benefit Sarawakians.

From the responses and various absurd excuses given by the Sarawak Premier and YB Fazzrudin for objecting the noble call to share the wealth and resources with Sarawakians, we can tell the current government does not have the people’s interest at heart.

With Billions of annual revenues pumping into our state coffer from the oil and gas resources, how could it be possible that Sarawak Government cannot afford to offer better price deals of petroleum products to Sarawakians? Definitely, Sarawak Government has the financial strength to give subsidy on top of the already subsized price by the Federal Government so that the price of Petrol, Diesel and LPG Gas could be lowered further. It is only a matter of whether our Sarawak Government has the strong political will to make it happen or not.

In fact, there is no denying from YB Fazzrudin to the facts which I pointed out in my previous statement about the power lies with the Sarawak Government to lower the price of Petrol, Diesel and LPG Cylinders for Sarawakians to enjoy despite that they are listed as controlled items and is not restricted by the Competition Act 2010. It is thus very clear that my call in asking the Premier of Sarawak to lower the prices of petroleum products is not comical suggestions to win brownie points as alleged by him but a valid one.

“The fact that Federal Government has already subsidized the prices of Petrols, Diesel and LPG Cylinders does not mean that the Sarawak Government is stopped or prohibited under any written law from giving further subsidy to it.”

I believe it is the wishes of the majority of Sarawakians in wanting the state government to utilize part of the revenue gained through the Oil and Gas resources as subsidy for the petroleum products sold through PETROS.

“Under the Oil Mining Ordinance, 1958, the Sarawak Government has all the control in regulating the oil and gas resources in Sarawak. In my view, the most direct and practical ways in letting Sarawakians to have a bite of the big pie is to get Petros to sell Petrols, Diesel and LPG Cylinders at a price which is the cheapest in Malaysia.”

Sarawakians have every right to deserve a share from the wealth of the state’s Oil and gas resources. Sarawak and its people cannot remain deprived of the real fruits of the management and development of their own oil and gas resources.

“If Sarawak State Government is willing and has been so generous to share the wealth from the oil and gas with Petronas since 1974 till today, why deprives the rights of Sarawakians from getting such special treatment?”

The Premier of Sarawak ever promised to the people of Sarawak in one of the Petros launching events held before the Sarawak 12th State Election where he said that if Sarawak GPS managed to win big in the state election, he will look into ways to let Sarawakians enjoy special LPG cylinder price.

It is hoped that the Premier of Sarawak will not go back on his words but commited to fulfill the promise after all Sarawak GPS has already won more than 2/3 majority in the last state election and given the mandate to govern Sarawak.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Sunday, 10th April 2022