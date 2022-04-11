If the Anti-Hopping Act itself is agreed by all parties, it should be inserted in the Constitution itself and not as a separate Act

I stood up and debated on the importance of the Anti-Hopping Law to ensure we get the people’s confidence and trust in our democratic system.

However, when it comes to amending our constitution, especially when it comes to the fundamental liberties of we as citizens, we must do with extreme caution.

The late Sdr Karpal Singh once said, “Don’t play-play with the constitution”

With the initial amendments of Article 10 by the government, it is clearly that one if the main fundamental liberties is being threatened with a vague and possible overreaching interpretation. That is why in all good conscious, we cannot support it.

So while i support the decision to refer it back to the Select Committee to refine the amendments, BUT i strongly believe the “DEFINITION” of party-hopping must be specifically defined in the constitution with all the necessary safeguards, NOT just a mere act which can be passed with a simple majority. It must be part of the fundamental structure of the constitution itself.

If not any government in future can just simply change the definition of “hopping” to disqualify an MP by a mere simple majority vote which every government will have. This is a clear abuse of power and we cannot allow this door to be opened.

And finally, I believe the committee should come up with the agreed amendments as soon as possible as majority of the “leg work” has been done by steering and technical committee for past 6 months.

So there is no more excuse for it to be delayed longer than it is suppose to be.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 11th April 2022