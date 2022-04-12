An extension of the bank loan moratorium and interest rate waiver for another 6 months to counter declining growth prospects for 2022

The World Bank last week lowered its Malaysia gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2022 to 5.5%, from 5.8% previously. This is the lower end of the government’s forecast GDP of between 5.5% to 6.5%. Despite the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on 1 April 2022, Malaysia’s growth prospect is expected to soften due to uncertainties and economic implications from the Russia-Ukraine war.

These economic implications revolve around lower employment prospects with better pay and higher cost of living. The higher cost of living extends to the rising cost of input materials for businesses and has imposed intolerable pressure on their cash position that will only be exacerbated from the shortages and disruption in supply with the continued war in Ukraine. For this reason, the government should heed the requests from individuals and the business community for an extension of the interest rate waiver and bank loan moratorium that ended on 31 March 2022.

Industry, especially SMEs are still trying to recover from the failed economic policies and disastrous serial total lockdowns as well as the COVID-19 pandemic management that has to date caused 4.3 million infections and more than 35,300 deaths. Lower economic growth means lower revenue and reduced ability of both individuals and businesses to service their loans.

The government should help the business community to weather rising costs coupled with lower than expected economic growth by extending the bank loan moratorium and interest rate waiver for another 6 months. The benefit of the loan moratorium has provided relief to the value of at least RM80 billion that has benefited 8 million individuals and companies. As for the costs involved, the banking industry can afford to do so after recording healthy pre-tax profits of RM41.5 billion in 2019, RM28.5 billion in 2020 and RM33.7 billion in 2021.

Despite bearing the costs of the loan moratorium during the first series of total lockdowns that cost RM6.4 billion in 2020, the banking industry still recorded healthy pre-tax profits of RM28.5 billion. For 2021, not only was there a 6 month loan moratorium costing RM6.4 billion coupled with an interest rate waiver for the poorest 50% of the population that cost banks more than RM1 billion, pre-tax profits of the banking industry still increased to RM33.7 billion.

Clearly, bearing the costs of the loan moratorium and the interest cost waiver has not affected the profitability of banks, However, much needed assistance and relief from the loan moratorium and interest rate waiver will help individuals and businesses, especially SMEs, to allow them to recover from COVID-19 and overcome the current economic recession.

Lim Guan Eng DAP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 12th April 2022