Media comment on Sam Ke Ting’s case

The decision to reject the Stay of Execution is shocking.

There is no risk of absconding since day of the case.

The decision warrant an immediate review by the appellate court. The appeal will be rendered futile if Stay of Execution is rejected.

Wong Kah Woh MP FOR IPOH TIMOR

Media comment by Wong Kah Woh in Ipoh on Wednesday, 13th April 2022