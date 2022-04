DAP is prepared to provide legal assistance to Ke Ting and work together with her current legal counsel

We are shocked with the decision and sentence of Johor Bahru High Court today.

Ke Ting has been acquitted twice once in 2019 and another time last year.

We believe there are good grounds for appeal and application for leave to appeal should be filed immediately.

We are prepared to provide legal assistance to Ke Ting and work together with her current legal counsel as we believe this is a case of public importance and will have a long term impact over the rights of road users.

Teo Nie Ching DAP Johor Deputy Chairperson & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Wednesday, 13th April 2022