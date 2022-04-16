The District Education Office or even State Education Department should be empowered to make decisions for the schools under their jurisdiction

The District Education Office or even State Education Department should be empowered to make decisions for the schools under their jurisdiction based on local context and local know-how including allowing students of boarding schools to go back to their home for special festive seasons for the said community.

This is in view of a reported rejection given by the State Education Department based on a circular set by the Ministry of Education to not allow Christian students from the school in the district of Serian to go back in view of the Good Friday & Easter celebrations.

As we are aware, such celebrations are important among the Christian community which may be the majority in the area. Thus they should be allowed and given special considerations to be with their families during this Holy Week.

The State Education Department should be aware of such needs and even sensitivities and be empowered to make decisions suited to the local area including taking feedback and input from the district education office.

This is in line with our call to empower and restore greater autonomy in decision-making especially in education here in Sarawak without being bounded by certain federal-circular which may not be fully practical on a local context.

That is why I hope such occurrence will not happen again and from next year onwards, the students should be allowed to celebrate important cultural and religious celebrations with their families and community.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Saturday, 16th April 2022